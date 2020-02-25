Ted Sarandos to Keynote Banff World Media Festival

Netflix's chief content officer will be at the Canadian Rockies industry retreat as the federal government considers regulating and taxing big U.S. streaming and tech players.

Ted Sarandos, Netflix's chief content officer, is set to offer a keynote speech at the Banff World Media Festival, organizers said Tuesday.

Sarandos on June 15 will participate in a fireside conversation during the 41st edition of the festival in the Canadian Rockies. In his role at Netflix, Sarandos oversees teams responsible for creating original series like Stranger Things and Umbrella Academy and movies like Alfonso Cuaron's Roma and Martin Scorsese's The Irishman.

His appearance will be part of the Banff Summit series of keynote speakers, but comes as the federal government in Ottawa is weighing legislation to possibly regulate and mandate local content spending commitments from U.S. streaming and tech players operating in the Canadian market.

"Great stories can come from anywhere, and many have had their beginnings at Banff World Media Festival. Netflix is proud to be a part of Banff, working with our incredible partners and deepening our commitment to a vibrant Canadian creative community whose work is seen and loved by the world,” Sarandos said in a statement.

Sarandos has attended Banff in the past, including when Netflix was honored by the festival in 2011. The 2020 Banff World Media Festival will run June 14-17 in the Canadian Rockies.