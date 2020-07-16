Ted Sarandos Named Co-CEO of Netflix

The 20-year Netflix veteran will retain his role as chief content officer.

Longtime Netflix content chief, has been named co-CEO alongside its founder, Reed Hastings, the streaming giant announced Thursday.

“Ted has been my partner for decades," Hastings said in a statement announcing the appointment. "This change makes formal what was already informal — that Ted and I share the leadership of Netflix."

Sarandos, who has worked at Netflix for more than two decades, will continue to lead its content business as chief content officer. The company's lead independent director, Jay Hoag, said of his promotion, "Having watched Reed and Ted work together for so long, the board and I are confident this is the right step to evolve Netflix’s management structure so that we can continue to best serve our members and shareholders for years to come."

The news comes as Netflix continued its strong subscriber growth momentum. It added 10.09 million subscribers during its second quarter, boosting its global base to nearly 193 million.

In a further shuffling of its executive team, Netflix said that chief product officer Greg Peters would add the title of chief operating officer. "We want Greg to help us stay aligned and effective as we grow so quickly around the world," Hastings said.

More to come.