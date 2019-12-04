Ted Sarandos to Receive Golden Slate Award From California Film Commission (Exclusive)

The honor, which recognizes the Netflix executive for his commitment to filming in California, will be presented on Dec. 15 at the California On Location Awards.

Ted Sarandos is about to add another trophy to his cabinet.

Netflix’s chief content officer is being honored for his commitment to filming in California. He will be given the Golden Slate Award by the California Film Commission and Film Liaisons in California Statewide (FLICS), the organization of local film offices across the state.

First instituted in 2016, the Golden Slate Award recognizes industry professionals who are determined to take advantage of California's crews, locations and infrastructure, exercising their influence to film in-state as often as possible. Ryan Murphy was the recipient of the first-ever Golden Slate Award in 2016.

The award was previously handed out at the Film in California conference held in the spring, but for the first time the honor will be presented at the California On Location Awards (COLAs) on Dec. 15 at The Hilton in Los Angeles.

"We’re thrilled that Ted will be honored for his work to create jobs and contribute so much to our state’s economy," said California Film Commission executive director Colleen Bell. "With his leadership, Netflix is demonstrating how production here in California provides unparalleled value."

Sarandos — who has been responsible for all content operation since 2000 — leads Netflix’s commitment to California, where the streamer shoots a number of projects. Among their slate of TV shows that shoot in the state are Grace and Frankie, The Kominsky Method, The Politician, The Ranch, One Day at a Time and Fuller House. Netflix movies that have called the Golden State home include Bright, Bird Box, Rim of the World, Sandy Wexler, Always be my Maybe and To the Bone.

Some of the location professionals who have worked on Netflix productions are even nominated for COLAs this year, including those on Between Two Ferns, The Laundromat, Dolemite Is My Name, 13 Reasons Why, Santa Clarita Diet and Gentefied. What's more, Netflix’s LA headquarters on Sunset Boulevard employs a considerable workforce in Hollywood, Calif.