Ted Sarandos to Receive Milestone Award From Producers Guild of America

The honor recognizes historic contributions to the entertainment industry.

Ted Sarandos, chief content officer at Netflix, is set to be honored by the Producers Guild of America.

The organization revealed Friday that Sarandos will receive the Milestone Award, recognizing historic contributions to the entertainment industry, at the 31st annual Producers Guild Awards ceremony on Jan. 18, 2020 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

"Ted continues to push the industry to new heights through his leadership at Netflix, which has forever left its mark on Hollywood," said Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher, presidents of the PGA, in a statement. "He has provided a platform for producers to create new content that may not otherwise be seen, providing not only more opportunities for producers, but also more content and pleasure for audiences around the world."

Upon hearing the news, Sarandos said it is a "great thrill" to be honored with the award, noting that it celebrates "the exceptional talent and the executive teams at Netflix who together have played such a meaningful role in shaping the way TV and films are made, distributed and enjoyed around the world."

In his role at Netflix, Sarandos oversaw the teams responsible for creating original series such as Stranger Things and Dark, and films including Bird Box and Alfonso Cuaron's award winning Roma.

Previous recipients of the Milestone Award include Clint Eastwood, Bob Iger, Steven Spielberg, Sherry Lansing and Jeffrey Katzenberg.