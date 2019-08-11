Teen Choice Awards: Watch the Pre-Show Live Stream

The ceremony airs live from 8-10 p.m. ET (delayed on the West Coast), with Lucy Hale serving as host and digital star David Dobrik as co-host.

The Teen Choice Awards are being handed out Sunday night in Hermosa Beach, Calif.

Before the ceremony airs live on Fox (at 8 p.m. ET, tape-delayed on the West Coast), Erin Robinson and Danielle Robay are hosting a pre-show that will stream across YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and on the Fox Now app, but you also can watch it below.

The hourlon pre-show will feature interviews with stars, award presentations and more.

Taylor Swift will be honored during the show with the first-ever Icon Award.

Among the performers will be OneRepublic, Bazzi, Blanco Brown, Mabel, and Jordan McGraw with Sarah Hyland.

Watch the pres-show live stream below and keep up with the winners here.