'Teen Mom' Star Farrah Abraham Arrested in Beverly Hills on Suspicion of Battery

Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham was arrested in the early morning hours Wednesday for alleged assault of a security guard at the Beverly Hills Hotel, according to police.

Abraham was taken into custody around 1:30 a.m. on suspicion of misdemeanor battery and trespassing, Beverly Hills police spokeswoman Lt. Elisabeth Albanese said.

The alleged incident began when Abraham refused to leave the hotel after getting into a verbal altercation with guests. A security guard tried to escort Abraham off the premises when she allegedly hit him in the face, then grabbed his ear and pushed him in the face as he tried to stop her from re-entering the hotel, Albanese said.

Police arrived shortly thereafter. Abraham allegedly exhibited signs of intoxication, police reported.

She is currently being held at Beverly Hills jail on $500 bail.