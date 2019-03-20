Tegna to Acquire 11 TV Stations From Nexstar for $740 Million

Nexstar in December struck a $4.1 billion deal to buy Tribune Media, saying it would divest stations from the combined portfolio to comply with regulatory ownership limits.

TV station company Tegna Inc. has reached a definitive agreement with Nexstar Media Group to acquire 11 local TV stations in eight markets for $740 million in cash.

Industry observers have been expecting Nexstar, led by chairman, president and CEO Perry Sook, to announce a sale of select stations. After all, in December, Nexstar unveiled a deal to buy Tribune Media, agreeing back then to divest stations from the combined portfolio to comply with regulatory ownership limits. Tegna's purchase agreement is contingent on the closing of the Nexstar-Tribune deal, which is expected late in the third quarter or early in the fourth quarter.

"The proposed transaction will add complementary markets to Tegna's existing portfolio of top network affiliates, including four affiliates in presidential spending battleground states," Tegna said.

The stations covered by the deal include WTIC and WCCT, which are Fox and CW affiliates, in Hartford-New Haven, Conn., WATN and WLMT, which are ABC and CW affiliates, in Memphis, Tenn. and CBS affiliate KFSM in Ft. Smith-Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, Ariz.

Tegna said it expects the transaction to be accretive to its earnings per share within a year after close and immediately accretive to free cash flow per share.

"Tegna has a proven track record of acquiring highly attractive assets that create immediate value for shareholders through significant synergies," said Dave Lougee, president and CEO of Tegna. "These stations are an excellent strategic and financial fit and bring additional geographic diversity to our portfolio of leading stations. They add four additional key markets to our strong political footprint as the 2020 presidential election gets underway. We continue to invest in growth and remain well positioned to capitalize on consolidation opportunities that are both strategic and financially prudent.”