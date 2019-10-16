Telemundo, Valence Media Partner to Create Latin Fest+

The event — an immersive, weeklong experience for the Latin entertainment industry, artists and fans — take place in Las Vegas at April's Billboard Latin Music Awards.

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises has partnered with Valence Media's The Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group to launch Latin Fest+, an immersive, weeklong experience for the Latin entertainment industry, artists and fans.

Latin Fest+ (working title), which is set to launch at the global Premios Billboard de la Musica Latina (Billboard Latin Music Awards) in 2020, aims to bring superfans, musical artists, top Latin music and entertainment executives and influencers together through a series of customized, music, film and TV-driven events. The event series will take place in Las Vegas from April 20 to 24.

"Our audiences and advertising partners have helped to make the Latin Billboard Music Awards one of the year's biggest events across all screens," said Peter Blacker, executive vp revenue strategy and innovation at NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Valence to expand the award show into a weeklong celebration of Latin music and entertainment, increasing engagement of fans, brands and the stars they love."

The Billboard Latin Music Awards has aired on Telemundo for 20 consecutive years and, for the past 30 years, Billboard has recognized Latin music's most influential individuals through editorially driven programming that profiles top artists, executives, managers, promoters and industry leaders. Over the years, Billboard Latin Music Week has featured artists including Luis Fonsi, Ozuna, J. Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Bad Bunny, Maluma and Becky G. The 2020 Latin Fest+ will build on this to feature an expanded week of activations, curated for today's multicultural Latinx fans, including A-list artists, top TV personalities and moderators, private concerts with show rehearsal access, VIP lounges and backstage tours, social influencer appearances, lifestyle experiences for consumers and access to official Premios Billboard parties.

"Through our expanded partnership with NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, we're excited to further showcase our extensive Latin music expertise and ability to create the world's most engaging real-life events and experiences," said The Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group president Deanna Brown. "Latin Fest+ will feature unique editorial content and tentpole shows that put Latinx artists and fans first while also driving value for brand advertisers by providing a must-attend hospitality experience."