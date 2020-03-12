Television Academy Suspends FYC Live Audiences Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Moving forward, FYC events that had live audiences will be live-streamed or recorded without an audience.

The Television Academy has suspended all For Your Consideration (FYC) events with a live audience amid concerns over the new coronavirus outbreak.

The Academy on Thursday released a statement noting the decision was based on recommendations from the California Department of Public Health and the New York Department of Health regarding COVID-19.

Moving forward, FYC events that had live audiences will be live-streamed or recorded without an audience. "This requirement is being implemented for the safety and health of ALL participants and is in effect for ALL Emmy For Your Consideration Events (throughout the country) during the entire FYC season (through June 14, 2020)," the statement read.

"Live-streamed events will be made available for viewing via partner sites, social platforms and on the Television Academy’s hosted events page," the Academy continued. "Recorded events will be available on either the Partner’s FYC site or on the Academy’s FYC Viewing Platform. In addition to these steps being taken for FYC events, the Academy is suspending all member activities for the months of March and April. This includes all member events, peer group meetings/events and Film Group screenings."

The statement added that the Academy "will continue to review recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local Departments of Public Health."

The Academy's decision follows a number of events and large gatherings that have been postponed or canceled due to concerns about the spread of the virus as officials seek to minimize big crowds. SXSW and the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments, among other events, have been canceled, while Coachella, Film at Lincoln Center's Chaplin Award Gala, the Montclair Film Festival, the New Directors/New Films festival and the start of the MLB season are among the events that have been postponed. Similarly, a number of TV shows have eliminated live in-studio audiences.