Tencent Boosts 'PUBG Mobile' Revenue; More Console Games Move to Mobile

The battle royale shooter earned a record $167 million in July thanks in part to Tencent's 'Game For Peace' Chinese version, besting Epic Games' 'Fornite'. Meanwhile, console games 'Gris' and 'Tropico' come to mobile devices and 'Hobbs and Shaw' skid into 'CSR Racing 2.'

Mobile Games Hotspot is a curated weekly roundup of the top stories in gaming on-the-go.

PUBG Mobile's recent success has quickly made it the highest-grossing battle royale game on mobile devices. The game earned a record $167 million in global revenue in July, a 748 percent from $46 million gathered in July 2018.

The sharp rise in profit can largely be attributed to Tencent's May release of Game for Peace, the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile that finally brought monetization to the popular shooter. Competitors Fortnite and Knives Out hovered around the $40 million mark for July, a monthly number that has remained consistent since the start of 2019 for both titles.

PUBG Mobile's total global revenue now sits at $860 million, edging out Knives Out at $771 million and Fortnite with $725 million.

Here's what else is happening in the world of mobile games.

Monster Hunter Freedom Unite Leaving Mobile Once Again

Starting September 1, Monster Hunter Freedom Unite will be removed from the App Store. Originally released on the PlayStation Portable in 2009, this smaller version of the popular Monster Hunter series featured an open world map where players could track and hunt large beasts and engage in long-lasting battles. The jump to mobile was made in 2014, but the app was removed the next year when iOS 9 released and compatibility was lost. A version with fixed compatibility was released in 2016 and will continue to be listed in the store until the upcoming shutdown.

Hobbs & Shaw Meets CSR Racing 2

A new event featuring characters and cars from the Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw has made its way into CSR Racing 2. This collaboration between Universal Games and Digital Platforms brings the inclusion of a 75-race ladder event where players choose between Hobbs or Shaw and race within five phases, broken up between June 2019 and October 2019.

Jill Valentine Headed to Teppen

Capcom and GungHo's Teppen is a card battle mobile game featuring characters from Capcom's vast library of heroes. The latest addition to the cast is Resident Evil's Jill Valentine who comes complete with three Hero Arts including Ultimate Weapon, Genesis, and Antibody Activation. Jill joins Albert Wesker and the rest of the roster accompanying the likes of Ryu and Chun-Li from Street Fighter, a Rathalos and Nergigante from Monster Hunter, Morrigan from Dalkstalkers, Dante from Devil May Cry and Mega Man X from Mega Man. Jill is currently available to players.

GRIS and Tropico Coming to Mobile

Another duo of console games are headed to iOS and Android. GRIS, a 2D platformer that follows a young girl as she works through a traumatic experience originally released on Nintendo Switch and PC last December, will release on August 22 for $4.99 on iOS, exclusively. Meanwhile, Tropica — the island simulation and construction management game launched on PC in 2001 — which is already available on iOS, is set to appear on Android next month for $11.99. GRIS and Tropico join Journey and Hyper Light Drifter as console games making the jump to mobile.