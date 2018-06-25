Terence Stamp, Gemma Arterton Join Netflix Comedy 'Murder Mystery'

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler star in the movie about a NYC cop who takes his wife on a long-promised European trip, which goes awry.

Terrence Stamp, John Kani and Gemma Arterton are rounding out the cast of the Netflix comedy Murder Mystery, starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler.

The feature follows a New York City cop (Sandler) as he finally takes his wife (Aniston) on a long-promised European trip. A chance meeting on the flight gets them invited to an intimate family gathering on the super yacht of elderly billionaire Malcolm Quince. When Quince is murdered, the couple become the prime suspects in a modern-day whodunit.

Stamp is playing the billionaire tycoon who is murdered, with Kani playing his best friend and Arterton starring as an attractive actress with something to hide.

Shioli Kutsuna (Deadpool 2), David Walliams (Little Britain), Adeel Akhtar (The Big Sick), Olafur Darri Olafsson (The Meg) and Dany Boon will join previously anounced stars Luke Evans and Luis Gerardo Mendez.

Kyle Newacheck (Game Over, Man!) is directing from a script by White House Down writer James Vanderbilt.

Murder Mystery began filming this week in Montreal and will hit the streamer in 2019.