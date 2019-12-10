'Terminal' Director Boards Psychological Thriller 'Every Breath You Take' (Exclusive)

Vaughn Stein replaces Christine Jeffs ('Sunshine Cleaning') who left the project a only a few weeks ago.

Vaughn Stein, who helmed the Margot Robbie thriller Terminal, has come aboard to direct Every Breath You Take, an indie thriller starring Casey Affleck.

It’s a last-minute replacement as Stein replaces Christine Jeffs (Sunshine Cleaning), who dropped out for undisclosed reasons two weeks ago. Cameras are rolling this week on the project that also stars Michelle Monaghan and Sam Claflin.

Affleck stars as a psychiatrist whose career is thrown into jeopardy when his patient takes her own life. When he invites his patient’s surviving brother, played by Claflin, into his home to meet his wife (Monaghan) and daughter, his family life is suddenly torn apart.

Southpaw Entertainment and Fourward Entertainment are producing. Richard B. Lewis is producing as well as Ferres and Frank Buchs. Tannaz Anisi and Gregory R. Schenz are executive producing alongside Gabrielle Jerou-Tabak and Jon Levin

Stein is on post on his second feature, the mystery thriller Inheritance that stars Lily Collins, Simon Pegg and Connie Nielsen.

He is repped by UTA, Grandview and Bloom Hergott.