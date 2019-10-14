'Terminator: Dark Fate' Secures China Release Date

China is expected to be a key market for the Paramount and Skydance tentpole, considering that 'Terminator: Genisys' earned markedly more in the Middle Kingdom than North America.

Paramount and Skydance's Terminator: Dark Fate has locked down its release date in China, a territory expected to play an outsized role in determining the movie's own box office fate.

The sixth film in the Terminator franchise, Dark Fate will open in the middle Kingdom on Nov. 1, the same date as North America and other major territories around the world.

The new installment marks the return of franchise creator James Cameron as a producer, with Deadpool filmmaker Tim Miller directing. Linda Hamilton's Sarah Connor and Arnold Schwarzenegger as the iconic T-800 "Model 101" are both back in action.

Terminator: Genisys, the previous film in franchise, earned $113 million in China in 2015 (despite being hurt by box office fraud designed to boost a competing Chinese propaganda film), compared to just $89.7 million in North America.

China is again expected to be a pillar market for the latest Terminator movie. China's Tencent Pictures has an equity stake in Dark Fate, and is also a minority shareholder in David Ellison's Skydance. The internet giant will be promoting the movie aggressively over its myriad online platforms.



