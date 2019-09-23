Terrence Howard Gives Perplexing Interview About the "Flower of Life" on Emmys Red Carpet

When asked about his plan to retire from acting, the 'Empire' star spoke about "personal discoveries" and "the science that Pythagoras was searching for."

Terrence Howard attended the 71st annual Emmy Awards on Sunday night, where he gave a rather perplexing interview to KTLA on the red carpet. Asked about his plan to retire from acting after the sixth and final season of Empire, the 50-year-old actor spoke about "personal discoveries" and "the science that Pythagoras was searching for," among other topics that seemed to confuse news anchor Sam Rubin.

"I was able to open up the flower of life and find the real wave conjugations that we've been looking for, for 10,000 years," said Howard. "Why would I continue walking on water for tips when I've got an entire generation to teach a whole new world?"

"All energy in the universe is expressed in motion, all motion is expressed in waves, all waves are curved, so where does the straight lines come from to make the platonic solids?" he continued. "There are no straight lines. So, when I took the flower of life and opened it properly, I found a whole new world of wave conjugations that expose the in-between spaces that…it's the thing that holds us all together."

Howard also boldly stated that when he receives his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, he is "going to be able to prove that gravity is only an effect, not a force."

And he shared plans to reconstruct parts of the solar system sans gravity, with an intent to publish that experience online: "I'm putting something on YouTube where I will build the planet Saturn without gravity — and build the Milky Way Galaxy without gravity."

Aside from his head-scratching assertions, Howard did also explain a bit more why he wants to step away from acting. "I spent 37 years pretending to be people," he said, "so that people can pretend to watch and enjoy what I'm doing."

Watch Howard's KTLA interview in the tweet below.

How are we not talking about the Terrance Howard interview on the red carpet at #Emmys2019 with @KTLA @SamOnTV WHAT ON EARTH DID I JUST WATCH!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/6NBilrkFM0 — StephenGlickman (@StephenGlickman) September 23, 2019

The 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards aired live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Fox. A complete list of winners can be found here.