Terrence Malick, Alex Gibney Films Join AFI Fest 2019 Lineup

The American Film Institute unveiled its world cinema and documentary sidebar offerings.

Terrence Malick's historical drama A Hidden Life and Alex Gibney's Citizen K have been added to the AFI Fest 2019 lineup as the American Film Institute unveiled its world cinema and documentary sidebar offerings for the upcoming November event.

Malick's latest film tells the true story of Franz Jagerstatter, an Austrian conscientious objector during World War II, and bowed at Cannes, while Gibney's Citizen K traces the rise and fall of dissident exiled oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky in a portrait of Putin's Russia.

The Malick and Gibney films join the previously announced festival opening title Queen & Slim, a crime thriller from Lena Waithe and Melina Matsoukas, and 2019 fest titles like Clint Eastwood's Richard Jewell and The Banker, an Apple drama starring Samuel L. Jackson.

The latest additions from the AFI in the world cinema section, unveiled on Tuesday, include five international feature film Oscar contenders, including Sweden's And then We Danced by director Levan Akin; Canada's Antigone by director Sophie Deraspe and Italy's The Traitor, helmed by Marco Bellocchio.

The world cinema section will also screen Quentin Dupieux's Deerskin, starring Jean Dujardin; Angela Schanelec's I Was At Home, But..., which earned Berlin 2019's best director prize; and Alice Winocour's Proxima, which stars Eva Green, Matt Dillon and Lars Eidinger.

Also headed to the AFI Fest is Hirokazu Kore-eda's Palme d'Or winner The Truth and Mahnaz Mohammadi's Iranian drama Son-Mother. The documentary section also booked festival circuit favorites like Barbara Kopple's Desert One; Eva Orner's Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator; and Dror Moreh's The Human Factor.

This year's AFI Fest is set to run Nov. 14-21 in Los Angeles. The full festival lineup and schedule will be unveiled this month.