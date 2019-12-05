Terrence Malick's 'A Hidden Life' Gets Rare Vatican Screening

Fox Searchlight's World War II drama played in Rome before its awards-season release on Dec. 13.

Terrence Malick's historical drama A Hidden Life on Wednesday received a rare screening at the Vatican in Rome.

Fox Searchlight confirmed Malick presented the film in the Vatican Film Library. The studio, which is giving the film an awards-season release on Dec. 13, added it is rare for a movie to screen at the Vatican before a commercial rollout.

A Hidden Life centers on Austrian farmer Franz Jägerstätter, who became a conscientious objector and refused to serve for Adolf Hitler during World War II and was imprisoned for his actions. The pic stars August Diehl, Valerie Pachner, Maria Simon, Bruno Ganz, Karin Neuhäuser, Tobias Moretti, Matthias Schoenaerts and Ulrich Matthes.

“It is an honor to present this film in this venue, as we are celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Vatican Film Library, where we have saved films which narrate the history of the church but also remind us of important values. It is also key for the dialogue of the Vatican with the film world," Claudia Di Giovanni, delegate in the Vatican Film Library, said Thursday in a statement.

“It is a tremendous honor for me and for the company to have Terrence Malick here in the eternal city. This is a very remarkable moment for a very special film," Daniel Frigo, country manager and head of studio distribution at Fox Searchlight parent The Walt Disney Company for Italy, Turkey, Israel & Greece, added in his own statement.