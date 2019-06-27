Terrence Malick's 'A Hidden Life' Set for December Awards Release in Theaters

Fox Searchlight bought the film at the Cannes Film Festival.

Terrence Malick's A Hidden Life will get an awards season release on Dec. 13, Fox Searchlight announced Thursday.

The World War II drama centers on Austrian farmer Franz Jägerstätter, who became a conscientious objector and refused to serve for Adolf Hitler during World War II. He was imprisoned for his actions. August Diehl stars as Jägerstätte. Valerie Pachner, Maria Simon, Tobias Moretti, Bruno Ganz and Matthias Schoenaerts round out the cast.

The Disney-owned Searchlight acquired U.S. rights to the movie at the Cannes Film Festival, where A Hidden Life staged its world premiere. Searchlight will also distribute the movie in several international territories.

The film drew competitive bids from Paramount, Sony Pictures Classics, Netflix, A24 and Focus Features. Sources pegged the Searchlight deal at just under $14 million.

Searchlight also released Malick's Palme d'Or winner The Tree of Life, a film that went on to land several Oscar nominations, including best picture.