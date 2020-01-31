Terry Crews Apologizes to Gabrielle Union After 'America's Got Talent' Exit

On Twitter, Crews called Union "a role model to the entire black community" and noted that it was never his intention to invalidate her experience.

In response to defending reality competition series Americas Got Talent after Gabrielle Union was fired from her position as judge in November, show host Terry Crews issued an apology to the actress via social media Friday.

On Twitter, Crews tweeted, “I told @KevinHart4reala while ago, he needed 2 'acknowledge the pain of other people.' Right now I have to do the same thing. I want to apologize for the comments I made. I realize there are a lot of Black women hurt and let down by what I said and also by what I didn’t say [sic]."

Continuing the thread, Crews said directly to Union, "I want you to know it was never my intention to invalidate your experience — but that is what I did. I apologize. You have been through a lot in this business, and with that I empathize with the struggle toward fairness and equality in the workplace."

He further added, "I allowed disrespectful comments directed at me and my family to cause me to react angrily instead of responding thoughtfully. This certainly caused more harm, and it is my hope that I can amend any pain I have caused to those who were hurt by my words."

Crews, who was initially quiet in the wake of Union's exit from the series, is referencing specific comments he made on the Today show regarding Union's complaints of a hostile and racist workplace. As The L.A. Times reported, Crews said at the time, "I can’t speak for sexism because I am not a woman, but I can speak on behalf of any racism comments. That was never my experience on America’s Got Talent. In fact, it was the most diverse place I have ever been in my 20 years of entertainment. The top 10 acts were Asian, women, older, younger, black, white. It was everything in the gamut.”

In his Twitter thread, Crews said to Union, "You are a role model to the entire black community and in my desire to be professionally neutral as your co-worker, I should at the very least have understood you just needed my support."

Following Union's exit, many actresses came to her side to show support along with women's advocacy group Time's Up. Her removal also promoted concern over the show's treatment of people of color, with SAG-AFTRA launching an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Union's departure.