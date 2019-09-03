Terry Gilliam to Receive Lifetime Honor at Cairo Film Festival

'Brazil' and 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' will be given special screenings at the Egyptian event in November.

Terry Gilliam is set to be honored with a lifetime achievement award at this year's Cairo International Film Festival.

The Monty Python legend and a filmmaker with a career spanning four decades will be honored during the 41st edition of the Egyptian festival, which will run Nov. 20-Nov. 29.

Gilliam – whose directing credits include the likes of Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Brazil, Time Bandits, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, 12 Monkeys and his long-gestating epic The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, finally completed last year having originally begun production in 1989 – will also take part in an in-conversation with discussion in Cairo, while Brazil and The Man Who Killed Don Quixote will be given special screenings.

“It's a great honor to be recognized with this award by the Cairo International Film Festival, I am very excited to be visiting Egypt in November to meet with audiences and filmmakers to celebrate storytelling,” said Gilliam.

“Terry Gilliam is a genius filmmaker, a maverick who has an extraordinary gift for storytelling," added Cairo Film Festival president Moh Hefzy.

"His films are wildly imaginative and sublime, submerging audiences into dizzying dystopias and whimsical fairytales; he is undoubtedly one of the true greats of cinema. His remarkable, visionary body of work, which spans over 40 years, has seen him craft some of the most unique, epic and captivating films ever made."