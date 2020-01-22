Tributes Pour in for Terry Jones: "The Complete Renaissance Comedian"

The Monty Python founding member died Tuesday after a battle with dementia.

The news that Monty Python founding member and beloved comedian, writer and director Terry Jones had died provoked an instant outpouring of emotion across the U.K.'s entertainment world Wednesday.

Michael Palin, Jones' friend and fellow Python (the two met while studying at Oxford University), offered the highest praise to his former comic collaborator.

"He was far more than one of the funniest writer-performers of his generation, he was the complete Renaissance comedian — writer, director, presenter, historian, brilliant children’s author and the warmest, most wonderful company you could wish to have," Palin said in a statement.

"It feels strange that a man of so many talents and such endless enthusiasm should have faded so gently away," said another Python legend, John Cleese. "Of his many achievements, for me the greatest gift he gave us all was his direction of 'Life of Brian.' Perfection. Two down, four to go."

Stephen Fry, who appeared on stage with the Monty Python team during their 2014 stage show, also tweeted his sadness.

"Farewell, Terry Jones. The great foot has come down to stamp on you. My god what pleasure you gave, what untrammelled joy and delight. What a wonderful talent, heart and mind," he wrote.

American Gods and Good Omens author Neil Gaiman described meeting Jones 36 years ago.

"I was meant to interview him. I asked for tea, so he opened a bottle of Chablis and got me drunk," he wrote. "He was funny, brilliant and honest."

Veep writer Simon Blackwell described Jones as "the heart" of Python.

"Ripping Yarns remains so gloriously funny, and Bert Fegg's Nasty Book For Boys & Girls made me laugh like a small fool when I was eight," he wrote on Twitter. "Very sad to see him go."