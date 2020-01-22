Terry Jones Already Completed Work on Final Project

Filmmakers recorded the late comedian's voice for the animation 'The Land of Sometimes', also starring Ewan McGregor, before his battle with dementia was made public.

Terry Jones, the Monty Python co-founder and comedy icon, had one final project in the works before he passed away on Jan. 21 following a long battle with dementia.

The Land of Sometimes, based on Francesca Longrigg's acclaimed audiobook, is a feature-length animated musical following two twins whisked off to a mysterious island, where all their wishes come true. First announced in 2016, the film was to feature the voice of Jones, alongside those of Ewan McGregor and Helena Bonham-Carter, with Leon Joosen directing.

Although it was put on hold as U.K. animation banner Nottage Productions shifted their focus to another project, Master Moley, producer Tony Nottage, who also wrote the film's screenplay, says The Land of Sometimes is the next title on their slate, with completion expected by the end of 2021 and with McGregor and Bonham-Carter still attached.

He also revealed that they had recorded Jones' part several years ago, before his dementia was made public in 2016.

"We thought it was most likely to be his last project," Nottage told The Hollywood Reporter, saying that there were "signs" of the illness during the recording session, which was about four or five hours long. However, he said that Jones was "fantastic" and "still the Terry Jones that everybody knows and loves."

Taking into account Jones' condition, the filmmakers also switched his role around, giving him the part of The Wish Watch, a talking watch who says a pre-determined number of phrases, rather than a role that might need several sessions.

"We knew that we could record loads of stuff [with Jones] and pick and choose what worked," said Nottage.