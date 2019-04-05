Terry Martin, Former CBS News Producer, Dies at 75

He spent 34 years with the company and won four Emmy Awards.

Terry Martin, a producer who spent more than three decades at CBS News and won four Emmy Awards, died Monday of complications from Alzheimer's disease in Greenwich, Connecticut, his family announced. He was 75.

Martin served as an associate producer of the CBS Morning News; a senior producer, associate producer and later producer of weekend editions of the CBS Evening News; a producer in the CBS Special Events unit; and an executive producer at CBS Productions.

He started out at CBS News Radio, and after 34 years with the company, retired in 2005.

Born in San Antonio, Martin graduated in 1966 from Hobart College in New York and was awarded a master's degree in European history from Rutgers University. He also was a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, where he was a teaching assistant to former CBS News president Fred Friendly.

Martin began his journalism career in 1966 at the New Brunswick, N.J., Daily Home News.

Survivors include his wife, journalist Lynne Jordal Martin; their daughter, Marin; and his brother, Thomas.

A memorial service is set for 1 p.m. on April 13 at Christ Church Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Church Greenwich, Doctors Without Borders or the Equal Justice Initiative.