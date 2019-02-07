Oprah Winfrey Finds New Harpo Exec to Lead Apple Push

Terry Wood, who’d been with Netflix for the past four years, heads back to the Winfrey-verse — having previously worked for her company in Chicago in the 1990s.

Oprah Winfrey has found her point person for all things Apple. Taking on a new position, one that will oversee production of original content for the multi-year partnership between Winfrey and Apple, Terry Wood has been named executive vice president of Winfrey’s Harpo Productions.

“Terry has broad experience across the media industry and an extensive knowledge of what connects to viewers in a meaningful way,” said Winfrey. “I look forward to working with her as we create content for Apple that can impact people around the world.”

Winfrey and Apple’s significant deal will see Winfrey pursuing film TV, book and other content to be released on the soon-to-launch streaming platform. That’s in addition to the robust slate she already has on her flagship network, OWN. Apple is clearly keen to identify and court a broad audience with its upcoming slate of originals, and few have as wide an appeal as Winfrey.

“This incredible opportunity to once again work with Oprah is truly a full circle moment,” said Wood. “I am invigorated by this new partnership between Oprah and Apple and will bring my full range of experience to create inspiring and entertaining content.”

She will report directly to Winfrey in her new post — and, as her statement implies, this is not her first time working with the former daytime queen turned media mogul. Wood worked at CBS Television Syndication/King World, where she had a 13-year tenure that included launching Oprah Winfrey Show sister series Dr. Phil.

Wood comes to Harpo after a four-year stint at Netflix, where she was instrumental in launching weekly content on the all-at-once streamer. She oversaw the launch of Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, Chelsea Handler’s talk show and David Letterman return My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.