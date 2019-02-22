Tessa Thompson, Nnamdi Asomugha to Star in Period Drama 'Sylvie'

Thompson will executive produce the period drama, while Asomugha will produce through his iAm21 Entertainment banner.

Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha are set to star in and produce jazz era love story, Sylvie.

Set in '50s and '60s New York City, the story follows Sylvie (Thompson) as she meets aspiring saxophonist Robert (Asomugha) when he takes a job at her father’s record store in Harlem. After a summer romance that comes to an end, the two fatefully reconnect several years later and find that their feelings for each other have never disappeared.

Eugene Ashe will direct from his own script. Cinematographer Declan Quinn (Rachel Getting Married, Leaving Las Vegas) has signed on to shoot the film.

Thompson will executive produce the period drama, while Asomugha will produce through his iAm21 Entertainment banner alongside Jonathan Baker (The Banker), Gabrielle Glore (Dirty Laundry), and Matthew Thurm (Crown Heights).

Production on the feature began this week in Los Angeles.

Next up for Thompson is Men in Black: International with Chris Hemsworth this June. She will return for the third season of HBO's Westworld and voice Lady in Disney's live-action adaptation of Lady and the Tramp.

Asomugha produced and starred opposite Lakeith Stanfield in Amazon's Crown Heights and appeared onstage in the Off-Broadway play Good Grief. He serves as an executive producer on Focus Features' Harriet Tubman biopic, Harriet, starring Cynthia Erivo.

Thompson is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency, Mosaic and Jackoway Tyerman; Asomugha is repped by CAA, Art2Perform and Jackoway Tyerman.