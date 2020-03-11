Tessa Thompson Reveals Her Style Inspirations Joined by Stylists Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald

'Westworld' actress Tessa Thompson revealed her style icons and her favorite looks, joined by her personal stylists Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald.

"Can I just say that you both look like black Bond?" Westworld actress Tessa Thompson told her personal stylists Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald. "If the world never gets it, you're giving it to them right now."

Thompson revealed her filmic style icons, which include "early Diane Keaton movies" and "Bianca Jagger, who's not a fictional character," Thompson noted, "but just someone who’s at Studio 54."

"The 20s were such a cool time because you had real structure, also people got dressed from head-to-toe with a glove and a hat," Thompson told The Hollywood Reporter. "You had these fantastic garments in the '20s that were super loose fitting. Some of the sexiest things from the roaring '20s for a flapper girl were just comfortable. They were dresses you could actually go out and dance and live in."

"I love the tapestry and the opulence of the '20s," McDonald said. "Love a feather. Give me a velvet, chiffon, sequins on top of it."

Thompson stars in 2020's Passing, from director Rebecca Hall, along with Alexander Skarsgard and Ruth Negga, and in 2021's Thor: Love and Thunder, starring Natalie Portman and directed by Taika Waititi. The third season of Westworld premieres Sunday on HBO.