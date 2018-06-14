Tessa Thompson-Starrer 'Little Woods' Nabbed by Neon for North America

Lily James also stars in the movie from writer-director Nia DaCosta.

Neon has picked up the North American rights to drama Little Woods, starring Tessa Thompson and Lily James.

The feature, which premiered at this year's Tribeca Film Festival, follows two sisters, Ollie (Thompson) and Deb (James). For years, Ollie has illicitly helped the struggling residents of her North Dakota oil boomtown access Canadian health care and medication. When the authorities catch on, she plans to abandon her crusade, only to be dragged in even deeper after a desperate plea for help from her sister.

Nia DaCosta wrote and directed Little Woods, which also stars Luke Kirby, James Badge Dale and Lance Reddick.

Rachael Fung, Gabrielle Nadig and Tim Headington produced, with Lia Buman, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger, Tom Dolby, Susanne Filkins, Abdi Nazemian, David S. Stone, David Boies III, John Boccardo, Derek Esplin and Thompson exec producing.

The deal was negotiated CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers.

Neon will soon release Sundance stand-out Assassination Nation.