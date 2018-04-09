Texture CEO John Loughlin Departs After Sale to Apple

The exec is taking a short break and then said he wants to lead a mid-phase start-up.

John Loughlin, who helped grow magazine subscription service Texture and then engineered the company's sale to Apple, has departed the company following the deal's closing.

He told The Hollywood Reporter that he had informed potential buyers of his intention to leave the company following a sale and a brief transition period.

Loughlin had served as Texture's chief executive since 2015. Apple announced plans on March 12 to purchase Texture, which was jointly owned by Condé Nast, Hearst, Meredith, Rogers Media and KKR.

"Apple is an amazing company, but big, and I’m at the point in my life where working with smaller, faster, growing companies brings more satisfaction, risk — and, excitement," Loughlin said on Monday.

Loughlin, a former Hearst and Meredith executive, wants to lead a mid-phase start-up and said he's already been approached about "a couple of interesting opportunities." He plans to take a short break before diving into his next project.

"Texture was a great learning experience and was a win/win for the owners, employees and Apple," he said. "I’d like to see I can make that happen again."

Media relations contacts for Apple did not respond to a request for comment on Loughlin's departure.