CAA, Shelter PR Sign Teyonah Parris (Exclusive)

The 'Empire' and 'Survivor's Remorse' alum will next be seen in Barry Jenkins' 'If Beale Street Could Talk.'

Actress Teyonah Parris has signed with CAA and Shelter PR, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned. She previously was with APA.

The Juilliard graduate got her big break on AMC's Mad Men as Dawn Chambers, Sterling Cooper's first African American employee, recurring for three seasons. She was a series regular on Starz's Survivor's Remorse (where THR critic Daniel Fienberg called her "excellent") and this fall simultaneously recurred on Fox's Empire as Det. Pamela Rose, who has a pivotal multi-episode arc with Andre.

In film, Parris' credits include Justin Simien's 2014 feature version of Dear White People (where she played Coco), David Wain's 2014 rom-com parody They Came Together (starring Paul Rudd and Amy Poehler) and 2015's Chi-Raq, in which she starred as Lysistrata, the title character of the Aristophanes play on which Spike Lee's modern-day adaptation is based. In 2016 Parris also starred in and produced TV One's Love Under New Management, a biopic of R&B and jazz singer Miki Howard.

Parris will next be seen in Barry Jenkins' highly anticipated adaptation of James Baldwin's If Beale Street Could Talk, from Annapurna and Plan B.