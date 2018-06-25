Thai Hit 'Bad Genius' Set For Bollywood Remake

The real-life inspired caper set box office records in Thailand and earned $41 million in China, sparking a wave of interest in Thai filmmaking amongst Chinese distributors.

Thai caper Bad Genius ('Chalat Kem Kong') is all set for a Bollywood remake.

Based on recent real-life scandals in Asia in the international college-admission Scholastic Assessment Tests (SAT), Bad Genius was Thailand's biggest hit last year, collecting over $3 million locally. But it played gangbusters in China, where the movie grossed $41 million and has sparked interest in Thai filmmakers among Chinese distributors.

In its review, THR described the film as "a cleverly executed thriller that passes the test." Bad Genius was directed by Nattawut Poonpiriya and produced by leading Thai studio GDH. At Cannes this year, GDH sold its latest title, Brother of the Year, to China and Taiwan for theatrical release.

The Hindi-language remake is being coproduced by Reliance Entertainment and its affiliate banner Plan C Studios alongwith Azure Entertainment. While a director for the remake is not yet confirmed, well-known writer-producer-director Neeraj Pandey will creatively supervise the remake. Plan C is a joint venture between Pandey's banner Friday Filmworks and Reliance.

Pandey has helmed thrillers such as his 2008 debut A Wednesday to recent hits like 2015's Baby starring top actor Akshay Kumar.

Plan C Studios' recent releases include last year's social drama Toilet: A Love Story which was coproduced with Viacom18 Motion Pictures.