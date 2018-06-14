Thanks to This Bespoke Shirtmaker, You Can Now Wear the Official Beverly Hills Crest on Your Sleeve

The bespoke shirt shop favored by guys like Mick Jagger, Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp, Ron Meyer and Paul Feig debuts a new label.

When it comes to power dressing, Anto Shirt in Beverly Hills is the ultimate destination for bespoke button-front shirting and ties.

The shop’s client list is overflowing with industry heavyweights: Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Tom Cruise, Alexander Skarsgård, Leo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Gosling, Johnny Depp, NBC Universal vice chairman Ron Meyer, former TwentiethCentury Fox Film chairman/CEO Jim Gianopulos, writer George R.R. Martin of Game Of Thrones fame, Showtime’s Matthew Blank and David Nevins, filmmaker Paul Feig, television producer Dick Wolf and costume designer Mark Bridges.

Oh yeah and Frank Sinatra was another long-time customer.

What started as a made-to-measure shirt shop by Beirut-born tailor Anto Sepetjian in 1955 expanded two years ago with a ready-to-wear line of shirts and ties, Anto 1955. And now there’s a new Anto Beverly Hills Label spinoff, out this month, just in time for Father's Day, that uses the official Beverly Hills crest in the label and as a logo on the sleeves and bodies of select styles.

“We were able to acquire the rights to use the Beverly Hills logo because we’ve been part of the city for so long,” Anthony Sepetjian (grandson of the founder and director of brand development) told THR. “It’s something we’ve been wanting to do, but it took about a year of working with the city to work out the contract and the framework. The collection is inspired by the characteristics of Beverly Hills— luxury, leisure and quality—and a summer vacation in the city with L.A. weather so there are a lot of Italian linens, pastel colors, florals, stripes and a palm tree pattern on cotton jacquard. We based the silhouettes on the most popular collars and cuffs trending in the company’s bespoke program.”

A long-sleeved linen shirt comes in six vibrant colors with mother of pearl buttons ($325) or with light blue or navy stripes and water shell buttons ($350), and there are four variations on a $275 short-sleeved shirt with water shell buttons (a floral pattern in three colorways on linen or an embroidered blue palm tree print on cotton jacquard). There’s also one $185 silk tie with a graphic BH pattern in four colors, with plans to potentially extend the line. Everything is made at the company’s factory in Sherman Oaks, which to our knowledge does not have its own city crest.

And there are a few other little projects on Sepetjian’s desk. He casually mentions that he’s made a mountain of shirts for Mick Jagger to wear on tour — “the silk dress shirts that he performs in on stage, some with studs and sequins.” He’s also been busy creating “over 100 shirts for Tom Cruise to wear in Mission: Impossible—Fallout’ out July 27, because “the action-packed film required many duplicates.” and for Dwayne Johnson to wear in Skyscraper, out July 13.

In November, look for Anto shirts to make an appearance on Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Kevin Guthrie and Callum Turner in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Sepetijian must have some serious shirt tales to tell.