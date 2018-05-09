Third 'Bad Boys' Film Lands Winter 2020 Release Date

Sony also announces a fall 2019 release date for Tom Hanks' 'You Are My Friend.'

The Bad Boys threequel, reuniting Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, has a release date.

Sony announced Wednesday that Bad Boys for Life will hit theaters on Jan. 17, 2020, the beginning of the lucrative Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are directing the third chapter in the buddy-cop film series. The first two films, released in 1995 and 2003, took in a collective $414.7 million worldwide, not adjusted for inflation.

Sony also announced a release date for TriStar's You Are My Friend, inspired by the real-life friendship between Fred Rogers — aka, Mister Rogers of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood — and award-winning journalist Tom Junod. The movie will open in theaters on Dec. 18, 2019, the heart of awards season.

Hanks is attached to star as Fred Rogers, with Marielle Heller set to direct from a screenplay by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster. (TriStar stresses that it isn't a Mister Rogers biopic.)



