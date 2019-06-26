Third BTS Film 'Bring The Soul: The Movie' to Get Summer Release

The first BTS film broke event cinema records.

Korean pop phenomenon BTS are hitting big screens once more.

Bring the Soul: The Movie, the third film from the seven-piece boy band, is set for global release on Aug. 7.

The film – being distributed by Trafalgar Releasing – comes on the heels of 2018's record-breaking Burn the Stage the Movie, which became the highest grossing global event cinema release of all time with $18.5 million, and Love Yourself in Seoul from earlier this year.

Bring the Soul finds BTS at the end of their “Love Yourself” tour in Europe, which included 24 concerts in 12 cities. On the day following the final Paris concert, the boys begin a small after-party on the rooftop table in the city, sharing their own stories.

"Trafalgar Releasing is thrilled to collaborate with Big Hit Entertainment again for Bring the Soul: The Movie, giving fans around the world an intimate opportunity to see the band following their landmark Love Yourself tour," said Trafalgar CEO Marc Allenby. "The ARMYs are truly a community, and we are excited to bring them together for an all-new BTS experience in cinemas worldwide."

Tickets are set to go on sale on July 3.