Thirty Three Management Signs 'Luz' Filmmaker Tilman Singer (Exclusive)

His demonic possession thriller premiered at Berlin last year.

Thirty Three Management has signed German filmmaker Tilman Singer, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

Singer's feature debut, Luz, was his Academy of Media Arts Cologne senior thesis film and premiered at the Berlin Film Festival last February. In THR's review, critic John DeFore praised the supernatural thriller as "an effective exercise in stylistic pastiche" and "a refreshing take on demonic possession in which the usual fright-flick clichés are nowhere to be found."

The movie, which will be released by Screen Media this summer, has collected several accolades, including best feature at the Milan Film Festival, a jury award for best horror feature at Fantastic Fest, and a horror feature special mention at Austin Fantastic Fest.

Luz Star Luana Velis won best actress in international competition at Fantaspoa International Fantastic Film Festival, and Jonas Lux was honored for his sound design at the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival. Meanwhile, Singer, who got his start as a commercial producer in the United States, France and Germany, was nominated in the avant-garde and genre feature category at the Buenos Aires International Festival of Independent Cinema.