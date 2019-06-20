Thom Yorke to Release 'Anima' Netflix Short and Solo Album

The nine-track album and Paul Thomas Anderson-directed film will be released on June 27.

Thom Yorke will release his new studio album, Anima, on digital services on June 27 at midnight through XL Recordings.

The nine-track effort, written by the Radiohead singer and produced by longtime collaborator Nigel Godrich, will get a physical release on July 19 and can be pre-ordered here now.

In addition to the album, Yorke is also prepping what a press release announcing the project called a "one-reeler," also called Anima, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and due out on Netflix on June 27 that features a score made up of three tracks from the album. The album will contain a number of songs that debuted during Yorke's tour with Godrich and Tarik Barri under the name Tomorrow's Modern Boxes.

A bonus track, "Ladies & Gentlemen, Thank You for Coming," will be available exclusively on the vinyl version of the album.

Tickets for Yorke, Godrich and Barri's upcoming tour dates go on sale on Friday (June 21). Yorke debuted two new songs, "Gawpers" and "Don't Fear the Light" during a concert at the Philharmonie de Paris in April; his last solo studio album was 2014's Tomorrow's Modern Boxes.

Watch the Anima preview trailer below, and check out the trio's tour dates here.

Anima track list

"Traffic"

"Last I Heard (... He Was Circling The Drain)"

"Twist"

"Dawn Chorus"

"I Am A Very Rude Person"

"Not The News"

"The Axe"

"Impossible Knots"

"Runwayaway"

This article was originally published by Billboard.