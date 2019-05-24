Cannes: Screen Media Nabs Thomas Jane's Cop Thriller 'Crown Vic'

Joel Souza's crime pic, which also stars Luke Kleintank, will hit theaters in the fall after a bow at Tribeca.

Screen Media has picked up the North American rights to writer-director Joel Souza’s police crime thriller Crown Vic, which stars Thomas Jane and Luke Kleintank.

Screen Media plans a fall release after acquiring the film produced by Alec Baldwin in Cannes. Crown Vic made its world premiere at New York's Tribeca Film Festival.

Crown Vic follows the life of a 25-year LAPD veteran (Jane) over one night as he takes a young cop, played by Kleintank, out on patrol and shows him the brutal reality of life behind the wheel of a Crown Vic car.

Baldwin and his El Dorado Pictures produced Crown Vic along with Anjul Nigam and Gregg Bello. Maxx Tsai also produced under his China-based Wudi Pictures.

Crown Vic also stars David Krumholtz, Josh Hopkins, Bridget Moynahan, Scottie Thompson and Bello.

Seth Needle, senior vp worldwide acquisitions at Screen Media, negotiated the deal with CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers.

The Solution is handling foreign sales, and unveiled the film to international buyers at the Cannes Film Market.