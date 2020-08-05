Thomas Jane to Star in Australian Crime Drama 'Troppo'

The 'Expanse' star will also executive produce the project, based on author Candice Fox's novel 'Crimson Lake.'

Thomas Jane is headed Down Under.

The actor will star in and executive produce an Australian crime drama called Troppo from AGC Television, Essential Media and Beyond Production. The project is based on best-selling author Candice Fox's novel Crimson Lake.

Jane (Amazon's The Expanse) will play an ex-cop who has been falsely accused of a disturbing crime, He escapes to the tropics of Far North Queensland and becomes entangled in a newly formed private investigation agency.

Troppo comes from writer Yolanda Ramke (Netflix's Cargo), who adapted Fox's novel. Jane and Courtney Penn Lauren executive produce via their Renegade Entertainment.

Jane stars in The Expanse, which has been renewed for a fifth season on Amazon's Prime Video platform (the first three seasons aired on Syfy before migrating to the streamer). He's also set to direct an episode in season five.

Renegade Entertainment is also developing a film adaptation of Stephen King's From a Buick 8, marking the fourth collaboration between the author and Jane. The actor previously starred in film adaptations of King's 1922, The Mist and Dreamcatcher. Renegade also has several other TV and film projects in development.

Jane and Renegade Entertainment are repped by Paradigm.