Thomas Schlamme Re-Elected DGA President

Thomas Schlamme was re-elected president of the Directors Guild of America at the organization's National Biennial Convention on Saturday.

One hundred fifty-five delegates representing the guild's 18,000 members re-appointed The West Wing and Snowfall helmer at the gathering at Beverly Hills' Beverly Hilton hotel, while also electing new officers and members, the Guild announced on Saturday.

"It is my honor to once again accept the position of President of the Directors Guild of America," Schlamme sad in a statement. "It's a privilege I don’t take lightly. We're in a time of immense change, and the next few years will be critical for the DGA and for our industry. I am focused and ready to lead us through our next negotiations, and to ensure that the creative and economic rights of directors and their teams are protected for years to come. And I am fortunate that serving alongside me is a dedicated, experienced team of fellow officers elected to represent our members."

The veteran television director was first elected president in 2017, after having served on the DGA's National Board since 2005, where he was named Third Vice President and Fifth Vice President. In addition to winning three DGA Awards and being nominated eight times, Schlamme was a founding member of the guild's Political Action Committee's Leadership Council.

Schlamme will again serve as president at a time when the Guild is re-examining its agreement with industry agencies in the wake of the Writers Guild of America's ongoing dispute with the APA.

"It is my privilege and pleasure to nominate such a highly qualified candidate for President," said director and DGA negotiating committee co-chair Jon Avnet said in a statement. "Time and time again, he’s put in the hard work of serving the DGA while maintaining his demanding day job as a director. He is a leader who not only honors our past, but fights for our membership now and into the future."

Also at Saturday's election, Mary Rae Thewlis was elected national vice president, Betty Thomas secretary-treasurer, Lesli Linka Glatter first vice president, Ron Howard second vice president; Jon Favreau third vice president; Laura Belsey fourth vice president, Bethany Rooney fifth vice president; Lily Olszewski sixth vice president and Scott Berger assistant secretary-treasurer.

