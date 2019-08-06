'Thor' Director Taika Waititi to Receive Toronto Festival Tribute

The master of the Marvel cinematic universe, bringing his anti-hate satire 'Jojo Rabbit' to TIFF, will also pick up the Ebert Director Award.

Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi is set to receive the TIFF Ebert Director Award at the upcoming Toronto Film Festival.

Waititi will also be in Toronto to debut his anti-hate satire Jojo Rabbit, in which the filmmaker stars as Adolf Hitler. The award, which honors a filmmaker for making outstanding contribution to cinema, will be handed to Waititi during the TIFF Tribute Gala awards event Sept. 9.

"Taika Waititi is the rock star cinema needs right now. His films are full of razor-sharp humour, faultless style and boundless generosity," Toronto artistic director and co-head Cameron Bailey said in a statement. Waititi's film credits include Boy, What We Do in the Shadows and Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

He is also set to direct Thor 4, the follow-up to Thor: Ragnarok, which earned around $850 million at the global box office. Waititi's Nazi-era satire Jojo Rabbit, which he directed for Fox Searchlight, is set to open Oct. 18 after a world premiere in Toronto and also stars Scarlett Johansson, Rebel Wilson and Sam Rockwell.

TIFF earlier announced that Meryl Streep will receive the TIFF Tribute Actor Award, and Participant Media will receive the TIFF Impact Award, to be accepted by founder and chairman Jeff Skoll and CEO David Linde.

The Toronto Film Festival is set to run Sept. 5-15.