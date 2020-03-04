Hollywood Reporter Accepting Nominations for Top Innovators List

The April 22 issue will identify executives and creatives who are shaping the future of film, television, gaming, music and other areas of media.

Do you know someone reinventing how entertainment is created, developed or distributed? The Hollywood Reporter is now accepting nominations for its inaugural list of top innovators in Hollywood.

The first-ever THR Innovation Issue will be published on April 22 and will identify executives and creatives who are shaping the future of film, television, gaming, music and other areas of media.

As part of the selection process, THR is accepting nominations for individuals who have have done transformative work in the last year. Editors will evaluate the nominations and conduct their own reporting and research to select the final list.

When submitting, please be specific in explaining how the individual's work has (or will) have an impact on the entertainment and media industries.

Download the nomination form here and submit to natalie.jarvey@thr.com no later than Wednesday, March 18.