Hollywood Reporter to Premiere 'Behind the Screen: Creative Leaders at Home and the Way Back'

The two-part remote Roundtable series debuts Monday.

The Hollywood Reporter is premiering Behind the Screen: Creative Leaders at Home and the Way Back, a special two-part Roundtable series featuring filmmaking talent, who discuss the impact of COVID-19 and issues that will need to be addressed in order to get the creative community back to work.

The first Roundtable, which debuts on THR's YouTube channel at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET and can also be seen in the embedded video below, features director Kabir Akhtar (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Never Have I Ever), editor John Axelrad (Ad Astra, The Lost City of Z), costume designer Melissa Bruning (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, War for the Planet of the Apes), makeup artist Kirsten Coleman (Euphoria, The Underground Railroad), and supervising sound editor/designer and rerecording mixer Steve Fanagan (Game of Thrones, Normal People).

The second Roundtable, which also can be seen on THR's YouTube channel, will debut Tuesday at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. The talent on that Roundtable includes composer Segun Akinola (Doctor Who), 2nd unit director/stunt coordinator Hiro Koda (Stranger Things, Cobra Kai), VFX supervisor Marshall Krasser (Upload, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull), cinematographer Gregory Middleton (Game of Thrones, Watchmen) and production designer Amy Williams (Little America, Tigertail).

THR tech editor Carolyn Giardina moderates the conversations, which are produced in partnership with Impact24.