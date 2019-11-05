Hollywood Reporter Earns 54 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards Nominations

THR's noms include best entertainment publication, best website, print journalist of the year for Tatiana Siegel, online journalist of the year for Eriq Gardner and best columnist for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The Hollywood Reporter has been nominated for 54 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards, including print journalist of the year for Tatiana Siegel, online journalist of the year for Eriq Gardner and best columnist for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

THR also landed two nominations in the best entertainment publication category, along with another nom for best website, while Daniel Fienberg is up for best TV critic and David Rooney for best theater/performing arts critic. The awards will be handed out at the Los Angeles Press Club's annual gala on Dec. 1 at the Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

Also during the ceremony, Quentin Tarantino will accept the Distinguished Storyteller Award; Ann-Margret will be honored with the Legend Award; Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz will receive the Luminary Award for Career Achievement in Media; Tarana Burke, the founder of the Me Too movement, will be honored with the Impact Award for Influential Contributions to Culture and Society; and Danny Trejo will accept the Visionary Award for Humanitarian Work. The gala is dedicated to the memory of actor Robert Forster, who hosted the first NAEJ awards ceremony.

Meanwhile, THR was nominated in a slew of categories. Here is the full list of THR nominations:

Entertainment Publication

The Hollywood Reporter, “Empowerment”

The Hollywood Reporter, “Money & Politics”

Entertainment Website

Matthew Belloni and Tom Seeley, THR.com

Print Journalist of the Year

Tatiana Siegel



Online Journalist of the Year

Eriq Gardner



TV Critic (any media platform)

Daniel Fienberg



Theater/Performing Arts Critic (any media platform)

David Rooney



Business, Film/TV Related (any media platform)

Michael O'Connell, "Is Winter Finally Coming? HBO Braces for Post-'Game of Thrones' Landscape"

Rebecca Sun, Jonathan Handel, "Only as Good as Their Clients/Content"



Business, Music/Tech/Art-Related (any media platform)

Natalie Jarvey, "Nancy Dubuc: Vice's New Sheriff"



Industry/Arts Investigative (any media platform)

Scott Johnson, "Hunting the Con Queen of Hollywood"

Tatiana Siegel, Kim Masters, "’I Need to Be Careful’: Texts Reveal Warner Bros. CEO Promoted Actress Amid Apparent Sexual Relationship"



Celebrity Investigative (any media platform)

Gary Baum, "Woody Allen’s Manhattan Muse Isn’t Sure What to Think"

Kim Masters, "'The Chi' Showrunner Goes Public on Jason Mitchell Misconduct Claims: 'Everyone Was Well Aware'"



Multimedia Package (any media platform)

Chris Gardner, Rebecca Sun, Lindsay Weinberg, Joelle Goldstein, Bryan White, "21 Transgender Stars, Creators Sound Off on Hollywood: 'I Want to Portray These Characters, and I'm Ready'"



Obituary/In Appreciation, Film Personalities (any media platform)

Mike Barnes,"Stan Lee, Marvel Comics' Real-Life Superhero, Dies at 95"

Humor Writing (any media platform)

Joel Stein, "This Is How I'll Fire My Agent"

General News (print)

Tatiana Siegel, “Saudi Money: Rage and Regret Over MBS' Millions”



Personality Profile, Over 2,500 Words (print)

Peter Kiefer, “The 1960s Star Maps Kid Who Took On the Mob”

Lacey Rose, “Kenya Barris: A Showrunner's Fight to Stay 'Loud, Bold and Unapologetic'”



Movie Industry Feature — Over 1,000 Words (print)

Scott Feinberg, “When Harvey Swiped Best Picture”



TV/Movie Industry Feature — Under 1,000 Words (print)

Scott Johnson, Bryn Elise Sandberg, “Wildfire Devastation Forces Hollywood Productions to Scramble”

Bryn Elise Sandberg, “HBO's Explicit 'Euphoria' Courts Controversy: How Much Teen Sex and Drugs Is Too Much?”



Arts Feature — Over 1,000 Words (print)

Tatiana Siegel, “Why a Super Producer Kept Her Cancer Battle Secret from Hollywood"



Arts Feature — Over 1,000 Words (print)

Jeanie Pyun, “A Nightlife Queen (Finally) Tells All”



Arts Feature — Under 1,000 Words (print)

Vincent Boucher, “How ‘Full Bald’ Became a Power Move”



Celebrity Feature, Music/Arts/Culture (print)

Lacey Rose, “Howard Stern: A Shock Jock Goes Soft(ish)”



Columnist (print)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar



Page Layout (print)

Peter Cury, “Jim Carrey: ‘I’m Not Back in the Same Way’”

Kelsey Stefanson, “2018 Next Gen”



Cover Art (print)

Peter Cury, “Agents Under Fire”



News (TV/video/film)

Lee Schneller, Tiffany Taylor, Jason Bass, Lauren Alvarez, “Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin Both Involved in College Entrance Exam Scandal”



Soft News Feature – Over 5 Minutes (TV/video/film)

Natalie Heltzel, Victoria McKillop, Jennifer Laski, Stephanie Fischette, Leslie

Bumgarner, Alfred Aquino, The Hollywood Reporter, “Women of Action”



Soft News Feature – Under 5 Minutes—Film/TV (TV/video/film)

Natalie Heltzel, Sebastian Doughty, Jennifer Laski, Stephanie Fischette, Carlos

Medina, Hannah Carpenter, “Trevor Noah Talks Jennifer Lopez, Bernie Sanders in 'Fishing for Answers' Cover Shoot Video”



Documentary or Special Program, Short (TV/video/film)

Jennifer Laski, Victoria McKillop, Stephanie Fischette, Victor Klaus, Nebiyu Dingetu,

“'Free Solo' Director Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi | Magic Hour”



News or Hard News Feature (radio/podcasts)

Lesley Goldberg and Daniel Fienberg, “TV’s Top 5”



One-on-One Interview, Film Personalities (radio/podcasts)

Seth Abramovitch, “’It Happened in Hollywood’: William Friedkin on 'The Exorcist'”



One-on-One Interview, TV Personalities (radio/podcasts)

Scott Feinberg, “'Awards Chatter' Podcast — David Letterman ('My Next Guest Needs No Introduction')”



Hard News (online)

Eriq Gardner, “Fox Rocked by $179M 'Bones' Ruling: Lying, Cheating and ‘Reprehensible’ Studio Fraud”



Soft News (online)

Chris Gardner and Seth Abramovitch, “Jordan Peele on Making Movies After ‘Us’: ‘I Don’t See Myself Casting a White Dude as the Lead’



H4a. Personality Profile, TV/Film/Theater (online)

Aaron Couch, “How 'The Dark Knight' Gave an Actor a Brighter Life”



Film/TV/Theater Feature (online)

Rebecca Sun, “No More ‘We Can’t Find Any Black Female Writers’: Here Are 62 Scribes in One Photo”



Commentary Analysis/Trend — Film (online)

Chris Gardner, “From ‘A Star is Born’ to ‘Ben is Back’: When the Oscars Join My Recovery Group”



Commentary Analysis/Trend — TV (online)

Daniel Fienberg, “Critic's Notebook: In 'Leaving Neverland' and 'Lorena,' TV's '90s Nostalgia Meets #MeToo”



Commentary Analysis/Trend — Performing Arts/Culture (online)

Patrick Shanley, “Games May Be Toning Down Sexual Content, But Not Violence”



Commentary Diversity/Gender (online)

Linda Bloodworth Thomason, “'Designing Women' Creator Goes Public With Les Moonves War: Not All Harassment Is Sexual (Guest Column)”



Entertainment Blog

Eriq Gardner and Ashley Cullins, “THR, ESQ.”



Best Journalistic Use of Social Media to Tell or Enhance a Story

Jennifer Liles, Shannon O'Connor, “'Grey's Anatomy' Makes History: How the Shonda Rhimes Hit Surpassed 'ER'”



Portrait Photo (print or online)

Jennifer Laski, Peter Cury, Kayla Landrum, Brian Bowen Smith, “Samuel L. Jackson”

Jennifer Laski, Jenny Sargent, Miller Mobley, “Russell Crowe as Roger Ailes”



Feature Photo (print or online)

Jennifer Laski, Peter Cury, Michelle Stark, Sami Drasin, “Stars and Stylists: Regina King, Kiki Layne & stylists Wayman + Micah”



Action Photo (print or online)

Jennifer Laski, Shanti Marlar, Kayla Landrum, Dana Scruggs, “Brie Larson”



Photo Essay (print or online)

Jennifer Laski, Peter Cury, Michelle Stark, Alexandra Gavillet, "Comedy Actress Roundtable"

Jennifer Laski, Jenny Sargent, David Needleman, "Comedy Actor Roundtable"

In addition, Jennifer Laski, Hanon Rosenthal and Emma Byer earned a nom for best short documentary or special program for THR sister publication Billboard's “Quizzed with Billie Eilish and Rainn Wilson." Billboard's Evelyn McDonnell also earned a nom for best obituary/in appreciation, TV/music/art personalities, for “The Role of Struggle In Aretha Franklin's Path to Greatness.”

THR's Kim Masters also earned a nom for best one-on-one interview, film personalities (radio/podcasts), for alongside Kaitlin Parker for their work on KCRW's “Ethan Hawke on following his heart and his new movie ‘Blaze.’”