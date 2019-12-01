Hollywood Reporter Scores Top Honors at National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards

THR's Tatiana Siegel was named print journalist of the year and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar best columnist at the L.A. Press Club gala, where other honorees included Quentin Tarantino, Ann-Margret, Danny Trejo, Ben Mankiewicz and Tarana Burke.

The Hollywood Reporter's Tatiana Siegel was named print journalist of the year, while THR's Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was named best columnist at the National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards on Sunday night, where THR won a total of 10 awards.

Also during the ceremony, Quentin Tarantino accepted the Distinguished Storyteller Award; Ann-Margret was honored with the Legend Award; Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz received the Luminary Award for Career Achievement in Media; Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement, was presented with the Impact Award for Influential Contributions to Culture and Society; and Danny Trejo was given the Visionary Award for Humanitarian Work. The gala was dedicated to the memory of actor Robert Forster, who hosted the first NAEJ Awards ceremony.

Meanwhile, THR won in a slew of other categories. Below is a full list.

Print Journalist of the Year

Tatiana Siegel

Columnist (print)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Industry/Arts Investigative (any media platform)

Tatiana Siegel, Kim Masters, "’I Need to Be Careful’: Texts Reveal Warner Bros. CEO Promoted Actress Amid Apparent Sexual Relationship"

Humor Writing (any media platform)

Joel Stein, "This Is How I'll Fire My Agent"

Celebrity Feature, Music/Arts/Culture (print)

Lacey Rose, “Howard Stern: A Shock Jock Goes Soft(ish)”

Page Layout (print)

Peter Cury, “Jim Carrey: ‘I’m Not Back in the Same Way’”

Hard News (online)

Eriq Gardner, “Fox Rocked by $179M 'Bones' Ruling: Lying, Cheating and ‘Reprehensible’ Studio Fraud”

Film/TV/Theater Feature (online)

Rebecca Sun, “No More ‘We Can’t Find Any Black Female Writers’: Here Are 62 Scribes in One Photo”

Commentary Analysis/Trend — Performing Arts/Culture (online)

Patrick Shanley, “Games May Be Toning Down Sexual Content, But Not Violence”

Photo Essay (print or online)

Jennifer Laski, Peter Cury, Michelle Stark, Alexandra Gavillet, "Comedy Actress Roundtable"

In addition, THR's Kim Masters won for best one-on-one interview, film personalities (radio/podcasts), alongside Kaitlin Parker for their work on KCRW's “Ethan Hawke on following his heart and his new movie Blaze.” And Evelyn McDonnell of THR's sister publication Billboard won for best obituary/in appreciation, TV/music/art personalities, for “The Role of Struggle in Aretha Franklin's Path to Greatness."