Three Charged in Kidnapping of 'Halloween: Resurrection' Actress

Three individuals have been charged with charged with kidnapping Halloween: Resurrection actress Daisy McCrackin and actor Joseph Capone, The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Keith Andre Stewart, Johntae Jones and Amber Neal were charged with 17 felony counts including kidnapping, assault with a firearm, grand theft, mayhem, conspiracy and possession for sale of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, an unsealed indictment showed on Tuesday.

Jones and Stewart also received firearm charges, while Stewart was charged with inflicting bodily harm on Capone.

According to the indictment, the alleged kidnapping occurred on May 3 at McCrackin's South L.A. home, where Stewart is said to have "pistol whipped" Capone and put black bags over McCrackin and Capone's heads before transporting them to Jones' home in Compton.

The trio allegedly left Jones naked in a bathtub without food for over 30 hours. They then purportedly drove McCrackin to multiple banks in McCrackin's own car while demanding $10,000 to release Jones. McCrackin wrote a $10,000 check to Neal, who deposited the money in his own account. The defendants then took McCrackin home, where she contacted law enforcement.

Stewart, Jones and Neal have since been arrested.

McCrackin is perhaps best known for playing Donna in 2002's Halloween: Resurrection. She has also starred in the 2001 Kevin Costner-Kurt Russell vehicle 3000 Miles to Graceland, 2011's Atlas Shrugged: Part I and the 2018 Topher Grace horror film Resurrection.

Stewart and Jones are facing a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole, while Neal is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison. Bail has been set at $1 million for Jones and Neal, and at $2.08 million for Stewart. The defendants have been scheduled for a court appearance on July 23 for a pretrial hearing.

The Los Angeles Police Department, Robbery-Homicide division is still investigating the case.