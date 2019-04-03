T.I. and Filmmaker Matty Rich Teaming for Thriller 'Caller 100' (Exclusive)

The project marks the feature return of Rich — who at 19 years old made a splash with his 1991 movie 'Straight Out of Brooklyn' — after a 25-year sabbatical.

T.I. will star in the project, while Rich, the wunderkind filmmaker of early 1990s black-centric movies such as Straight Out of Brooklyn, will helm, marking a return to features after a 25-year sabbatical.

Rich wrote the popcorn story, which centers on a popular radio personality whose chance encounter with a female listener turns his life upside down. Caller 100 has been described as a relationship thriller in the vein of Play Misty for Me, the 1971 thriller starring and directed by Clint Eastwood which told of a radio DJ stalked by an obsessive fan.

Joyce Washington (If Not Now, When) will produce for Curated by Media. Brian Sher will produce with Harris via the duo’s Grand Hustle Entertainment banner. Jeff Friday will executive produce through Jeff Friday Media.

Rich was 19 years old when he was propelled into the spotlight with Brooklyn, which was made for only $450,000 by maxing out credit cards and asking for donations. The movie became an indie sensation, winning the special jury prize at Sundance and later the Indie Spirit Award for best first feature.

Rich followed that up with The Inkwell, a 1994 drama starring Larenz Tate and Jada Pinkett Smith. The film wasn’t as well received and while the filmmaker had other projects in development, follow-ups stalled. Eventually, Rich moved to Paris, leaving Hollywood for video games. He oversaw the creation of 187 Ride or Die and has been developing games in Los Angeles under his own banner, Matty Rich Games, creating a library that he intends to mine for features.

T.I. was part of the scene-stealing crew of thieves in Marvel’s Ant-Man movies and recently wrapped a role opposite Eddie Murphy in Dolemite Is My Name!, Netflix’s biopic of comedian Rudy Ray Moore. He is also part of the cast of Monster Hunter, Paul W.S. Anderson’s adaptation of the Camcom video game that Sony will release in 2020.

