T.I. Signs With APA

The rapper and actor is a Tony nominee for 'SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical.'

Rapper and actor Tip "T.I." Harris has signed with APA in all areas, The Hollywood Reporter and Billboard have exclusively learned. He previously was with CAA.

Harris has four No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and is an accomplished actor, appearing in this summer's Ant-Man and the Wasp from Marvel Studios. In addition, he is a newly-minted Tony nominee in Best Original Score for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical, sharing the nomination alongside Flaming Lips, John Legend, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, Panic! at the Disco, They Might Be Giants and more.

Harris also is starring in his on newly-announced business competition series The Grand Hustle, which airs this summer on BET. He has nine studio albums, three Grammys and several No. 1 singles that include "Whatever You Like," "Live Your Life" (featuring Rihanna) and "Dead and Gone" (featuring Justin Timberlake). Earlier this year, Harris extended his residency at Drai's Las Vegas through 2019 and recently announced his latest film project Glow Up, which he will star in and produce through his Grand Hustle Films in partnership with PepsiCo's Creators League.

Harris has also starred in Warner Bros.' ATL and Sony's Takers, for which he also served as a producer. Other film credits include key roles in American Gangster opposite Denzel Washington and Get Hard opposite Kevin Hart and Will Ferrell.

Television credits include the Golden Globe-nominated Starz drama Boss starring Kelsey Grammer, History's event series Roots and his critically acclaimed arc on Showtime's House of Lies. Harris also has enjoyed great success in the non-scripted television space with T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, which ran for 100 episodes over six seasons on VH1, and T.I.'s Road to Redemption on MTV.

Harris continues to be represented by Doug Peterson of Defient Management, Brian Sher of Category 5 Entertainment, Sloane Offer and music attorney Jonathan Leonard.