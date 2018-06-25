T.I. in Talks to Join Eddie Murphy in Netflix's 'Dolemite Is My Name!' (Exclusive)

Wesley Snipes, Mike Epps and Tituss Burgess also co-star in the Rudy Ray Moore biopic.

Hip-hop artist turned actor T.I. (aka Clifford Harris), who next appears in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, is in talks to join Eddie Murphy in Dolemite Is My Name!, Netflix's biopic of envelope-pushing comedian and film producer Rudy Ray Moore.

Murphy is starring as Moore in the production, which began last week with Craig Brewer directing. The call sheet already includes Wesley Snipes, Mike Epps, Craig Robinson, Tituss Burgess and Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

Moore has been referred to by some as the Godfather of Rap for his reciting of raunchy, sexually explicit rhymes in his comedy, often depicting pimps, prostitutes, players and hustlers, according to his obituary in the Los Angeles Times. (He died in 2008.) The son of a sharecropper, he broke through in 1970s Hollywood when his underground records became popular in black communities.

Moore used the proceeds to produce and star in Dolemite, a notorious blaxploitation movie featuring a pimp with a harem of kung fu-fighting prostitutes. The film was an underground sensation.

In what is described as a flashy and funny role, T.I. would play a movie producer.

Davis Entertainment's John Davis and John Fox are producing Dolemite Is My Name! along with Murphy.

T.I. did scene-stealing work in the first Ant-Man as part of the heist crew surrounding the titular hero, played by Paul Rudd; he reprises the role for the sequel that is set to open July 6. He also stars in the unscripted business competition show The Grand Hustle, which will air this summer on BET.

