TIFF: Robert Pattinson, Elle Fanning, Sofia Boutella Pull Out The Fashion Stops at HFPA InStyle Party

The leading men, best-dressed couples and brand muses.

Sporting a chic emerald green trouser suit by indie London label, Racil, and vertiginous gilded Louboutin heels, InStyle’s editor-in-chief, Laura Brown boldly stepped into - and filled - the void left on Hollywood’s party scene, with the departure of its long-time heavy-weight host, Vanity Fair’s Graydon Carter. Brown did so as she played charismatic co-host to the annual Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) celebration on Saturday night hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and her magazine, InStyle.

The bash – TIFF’s most sought-after invitation - saw countless crashers along with Hollywood execs begging for entry at its new venue, Four Seasons Hotel Toronto. Inside, many agreed that HFPA/InStyle’s new football-stadium-sized quarters lacked the alluring intimacy inherent to its former long-term hotel venue, The Windsor Arms. Yet what the party lacked - in terms of atmosphere - was made up by its star-powered sartorial panache.

Here’s who wore what best:

The Leading Men:

Robert Pattinson, Alexander Skarsgard and Armie Hammer - at TIFF respectively with Claire Denis’s sci-fi drama, High Life, Kim Nguyen’s business thriller, The Hummingbird Project and Anthony Maras’s Hotel Mumbai – stuck to suits and oozed polish, not to mention swaggering sex appeal.

Best Dressed Couple:

Director Sam Taylor Johnson’s screen adaptation of James Frey’s A Million Little Pieces is still for sale at TIFF but she and her hubby, Aaron Taylor Johnson (the film’s lead), looked calm and resplendent in white.

Best Cold Weather Dressing:

Some of Hollywood’s finest packed appropriately for the suddenly dipping temperatures (complete with gusting wind), that have beset TIFF. There was Camila Alves in a cuddly plaid coat as well as her husband, Matthew McConaughey (star of TIFF entry White Boy Rick), who, along with Hotel Mumbai’s lead, Dev Patel, opted for turtlenecks, rather than the shirt and jacket mode of most other partying men.

Best Luxury Brand Ambassador:

True, Elle Fanning’s Miu Miu number seemed more daytime than evening glamour. Nevertheless, the inner elegance exuded by the Miu Miu spokesmodel – who is at TIFF with Max Minghella’s directorial debut, Teen Spirit – shone through as she rocked her partially bared midriff.

Haider’s Hero:

Heart-throb Timothée Chalamet is making his TIFF red carpet turns, with Beautiful Boy, exclusively in Haider Ackermann. His InStyle/HFPA party outing, in a deep green velvet jacket, proved his second Haider outfit following his appearance at Boy’s TIFF gala presentation in a black and white suit by the beloved Bogotá-born Paris designer.

Best Dressed Canadian:

Toronto is having a fashion moment and representing it best was the gifted local actress, Sarah Gadon in a striking, slim-fit Ralph & Russo inky PVC feathered dress. Her TIFF films include Xavier Dolan’s English-language debut, The Death and Life of John F. Donovan and also a buzz-generating short, Paseo.

Best Long Dresses:

Long dresses are a near-endangered species on TIFF’s eclectic red carpet. Yet making the case for keeping trailing hems - and even trains - on the festival circuit was the Armani-Privéd Elizabeth Debicki - who stars in Steve McQueen’s TIFF entry, the thriller, Widows – and Olivia Wilde. She was gowned by Alexander Vauthier and at TIFF with Life Itself.

Best Sequins:

Every festival is awash with sequins and TIFF 2018 was no exception. Wearing them best was Chloë Grace Moretz whose star turn in Neil Jordan’s stalker drama, Greta, was the subject of an early TIFF bidding war in which Focus Features seems to have ultimately triumphed.

Red Carpet Cool Girl:

Sofia Boutella – the lead in Gaspar Noé’s steamy musical horror, Climax – rocked the red carpet in neon pink and lemon tulle Prada like nobody else ever could.

Best Pastels:

No matter that TIFF’s red carpet is an autumnal fashion affair, Hate U Give stars, Sabrina Carpenter, in sugary pink Versace, and Amandla Sternberg, in icy blue Prada – made the case for flaunting pastels this fall.