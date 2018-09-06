Toronto: Michael Moore Says "We Need a Generation of Action" at 'Fahrenheit 11/9' Premiere

The director issued a call to action ahead of the upcoming U.S. mid-term elections during a world premiere at TIFF.

Michael Moore insists his documentary Fahrenheit 11/9, which compares Donald Trump's presidency to Adolf Hitler's rise to power in Germany, is a call to action.

"I'm against hope," Moore told a Toronto Film Festival audience on Thursday night, as his latest documentary, which had its world premiere here, revealed he's not so impressed with former President Barack Obama either.

"We need a generation of action," he added, as Moore brought three Parkland High students and a Flint, Michigan whistle blower on stage after Fahrenheit 11/9 finished screening at the Ryerson Theater in Toronto. "Who is ready to save America?" Parkland survivor David Hogg asked as two other students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida stood at his side.

"I know change is going to come," Hogg added, as Moore nodded his head in agreement. The controversial filmmaker said the activism shown by the Parkland students following the mass shooting at their school, including their March for Our Lives, helped elect Democratic Florida gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum.

Moore then urged Americans to get out and vote in the upcoming mid-terms elections. His upbeat tone during the film's Q&A contrasted with much of Fahrenheit 11/9, which in its first third recounts the unexpected election of Trump to the White House, before the second third underlined efforts by radical Democrats and their more progressive agenda to shake up the current leadership of the Democratic party in Washington D.C. for their complicity with the rival Republicans.

The last third of the film includes ample comparisons between Trump the demagogue and Adolf Hitler, and the U.S. president's far right followers and German Nazis. At one point during Fahrenheit 11/9, Moore comically dubs Trumps voice from one of his campaign rallies to to a black and white film clip of Hitler making a speech to a Nazi rally.

Moore, not losing his trademark humor while in Toronto, also revealed that he is being audited for the first time by the IRS. "They were sicced on me," he said, a move that followed his June 2018 appearance on the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to reveal the upcoming release of Fahrenheit 11/9.

But unlike Trump, Moore assured the Canadian audience that he will reveal his tax returns after the audit is completed. "I overpaid. They will have to give me the money back, with interest," the filmmaker said as he insisted he had been more than thorough in paying his taxes over the years.

The Toronto Film Festival, which kicks into gear this weekend, runs through Sept. 16.