Toronto: South Korean Thriller 'The Witch' Sells to Multiple Territories

The Fantasia Film Fest title sold to Japan, Hong Kong and other Asian territories.

South Korean sales banner Finecut announced a flurry of deals for The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion over the weekend.

The film directed by Park Hoon-jung was sold to Japan (Culture Entertainment); Hong Kong & Macau, Singapore, Malaysia & Brunei, Indonesia and Thailand (CJ E&M Hong Kong); the Philippines (Octoarts Films); Taiwan (Eagle International Communications); and Poland (Mayfly).

A stylish mystery action film with supernatural intrigue, The Witch received its international premiere at Fantasia International Film Festival where it picked up the Silver Audience Award for Best Action Film. Its leading actress Kim Da-mi took home the Cheval Noir for Best Actress Award.

Kim plays the role of a young girl who narrowly escapes a massacre at a research facility and loses all her memory. Years later, the teen finds herself on the run again from threatening strangers, and puts her supernatural abilities to use.

The film garnered over 3 million admissions at the home box office grossing over $24 million, proving to be hit during the busy summer seasons.

Director Park has crafted a reputation for noir titles including the gangster film New World (2013) and inter-Korean thriller V.I.P. (2017). Presented by Warner Bros. Pictures, The Witch is produced by the director Park's own production company, Gold Moon Film, and is co-produced by peppermint&company, Inc.