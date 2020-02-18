Tiffany Boone Speaks Out About 'The Chi' Exit, Sexual Misconduct Claims

The actress left the Showtime series in 2018 after accusing her co-star Jason Mitchell, who was later fired from the Lena Waithe show.

Tiffany Boone on Monday took to Instagram to address her 2018 exit from Showtime's The Chi. The actress left the series after making sexual misconduct claims against her co-star Jason Mitchell, who was subsequently fired from the series.

"You don’t carelessly leave a 'hit show' that is praised by your community," Boone wrote on Instagram. "I deeply love Chicago and the people of that city who have embraced me. I felt honored and privileged to be part of telling their story. The weight of what I was leaving behind felt like a ton, but the weight of my responsibility to speak up was even heavier."

Following Boone's accusations — which came alongside similar allegations from The Chi showrunner Ayanna Floyd Davis — Mitchell also lost his job on Netflix's Desperados and was dropped by his management, lawyer and agent.

Boone described her decision to leave The Chi — an acclaimed series created by Lena Waithe — as a "risk," but one that ultimately paid off as she now stars in Jordan Peele's Amazon show Hunters and the Hulu miniseries Little Fires Everywhere. "There were people who questioned my decision," Boone continued. "How could I be sure I would work again, especially on a project of that magnitude? I wasn’t sure, but I had faith that once I took that leap I could be guided wherever I was supposed to go."

Boone left The Chi in its second season. She had previously expressed concerns about Mitchell's behavior to HR and to high-level producers during season one, but she says nothing was ever done to rectify the situation.

For her part, Waithe has said she hired Davis in the show's sophomore season, hoping that having a female at its helm would create an environment where women felt safe. But, according to Davis, Mitchell's inappropriate behavior persisted, and she was on the receiving end. David departed The Chi in September 2019 with Justin Hillian replacing her as showrunner.

Boone explained in her post, "However, once we started filming [season two], I quickly realized that not everyone was interested in creating a work environment that was conducive to each person feeling safe, seen and heard. I felt that if I didn’t speak up, other voices that were trying to be heard would be silenced."

Boone, who didn't mention Mitchell by name on Instagram, went on to say that she isn't yet comfortable sharing specific details of her experience. "At this time, I am not in a place where I am conformable sharing any more than I already have," she wrote. "I left the show, hoping changes would be made to create a better workplace for everyone involved. […] I dishonored myself by staying in a situation that I knew wasn’t aligned with who I am or who I want to become."

The Chi is set to return to Showtime for its third season on July 5. See Boone's entire post below.